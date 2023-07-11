Who is Margot Robbie’s husband Tom Ackerley?

Margot Robbie is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The actress has been involved in films of all genres and has worked alongside some of the industry’s leading directors. She’s also married to Tom Ackerley, a film producer, with the two having a private relationship that they rarely disclose.

Who is Tom Ackerley?

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie

Tom Ackerley is a British film producer, with a history in film sets and productions. Ackerley got his start as an extra, appearing in various “Harry Potter” films, and later on moved on to working behind the camera as an assistant director and producer.

Ackerley and Robbie met in a film set

Ackerley and Robbie met on the set of “Suite Francaise,” where he was a part of the crew and she starred. The two were friends and began dating a year after.

Robbie discussed how the two got together in an interview

In an interview with Vogue, Robbie discussed her relationship with Ackerley and how the two got together. "I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit,” she said. “And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him. And then it happened, and I was like, Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.”

They founded a production company together

After they married in 2016, Robbie and Ackerley co-founded the production company LuckyChap Entertainment alongside two of their friends, Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. The company has produced multiple films where Robbie has starred in, including “Barbie,” “I, Tonya,” “Birds of Prey,” and more.

They bonded over Harry Potter

Ackerley was an extra in one of the Harry Potter films, which Robbie is an enormous fan of. “My husband is in the Harry Potter movies. I know, I was like, ‘Had you told me sooner we would’ve been married very quickly,’” she said in The Graham Norton Show. “But he was an extra when he was a little kid — he was one of the Slytherin extras when Draco pushes some kids out of the way to see Buckbeak in the third book. He pushes my husband out of the way.”

Ackerley accompanied Robbie at the premiere of ‘Barbie’

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

While Ackerley and Robbie rarely make public appearances, the two attended the world premiere of “Barbie” together. They wore complimenting outfits.

