America Ferrera reveals her guilty pleasure & shocks ‘Barbie’ costars

America Ferrera was very sincere in a new round of interviews. While promoting her new film “Barbie,” which premieres July 21st in theaters, Ferrera revealed to her costars one of her guilty pleasures, claiming that she would regret her admission later.

The video inteview was conducted by Vanity Fair and showed some of the cast members of “Barbie” alongside their director Greta Gerwig playing a game of asking each other questions to test how well they know each other. When it was Ferrera’s turn to ask questions, she asked Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, and Kate McKinnon if anyone could guess her guilty pleasure. "Oh, I bet a massage or something. Self-care? Is that a guilty pleasure or the same thing?" said Gerwig. Other castmates suggested “being away” from her kids and family, or looking at expensive real estate.

“No, I don't feel guilty about any of those things, but my guilty pleasure would be... I'm going to really regret saying this... It's not showering for a few days,” she said. While Gerwig and Robbie were shocked, McKinnon simply nodded along in agreement. “What! I would never have expected that,”said Robbie.

Ferrera’s role in “Barbie” has been met from critcal acclaim on all fronts, with viewers loving her performance as one of the few humans in the film. She revealed that while shooting the film, she had her kids Sebastian, 5, and Lucia, 3, visit the set, which only ended up confusing them. “My kids got to visit me one day on the Barbie set, they didn’t know what to make of it,” explained Ferrera in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “They think when I’m not with them, that I live and work in Barbie Land.”