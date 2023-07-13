Margot Robbie and America Ferrera matching in red: See pics of their Barbie looks in London

Margot Robbie and America Ferrera went for red ensembles during their recent photocall in London, while promoting the highly anticipated Barbie film. The pair walked the pink carpet and posed together with the rest of the cast, with the ‘Ugly Betty’ star showing off her figure with a red gown, featuring long sleeves and shoulder pads.

America’s dress also featured a chic heart-shaped cutout design on the back, which was visible as she styled her hair in waves to the side. The actress paired the look with gold square earrings and metallic heels. She was all smiles rocking a red lip and black nails.

Meanwhile, Margot went for a red corseted satin minidress designed by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu and wore matching red heels. The star wore pearl earrings and styled her hair in an elegant updo, with fans quickly noticing that her red ensemble referenced her first Barbie look for the London premiere, recreating the 1960s Enchanting Evening Barbie, who has a similar red dress underneath for the Brunette Bubble Cut Barbie edition.

Margot’s stylist has been doing an incredible job bringing to life the iconic dresses of the popular doll, taking conferences, promotional interviews, and premieres to the next level with the stylish outfits. Fans of Barbie can’t get enough of the fun looks by Vivienne Westwood, Versace, Valentino, Prada, Hervé Léger, and more. Check out all Barbie looks worn by Margot Robbie referencing the original dolls.