America Ferrera and Margot Robbie fangirl over Nicki Minaj at ‘Barbie’ premiere: ‘That was iconic’

Nicki Minaj continues to be one of the most fan-favorite artists among celebrities and A-List stars. This time the acclaimed rapper proved her impact at the ‘Barbie’ premiere in Los Angeles, arriving at the event and causing a commotion among the cast of the film, who couldn’t hide their excitement after seeing her stepping onto the red carpet.

America Ferrera was one of the stars fangirling on camera after noticing the singer posing for the cameras at the highly anticipated premiere. “I can’t believe I just did that on camera. That was so embarrassing,” America said to Variety after yelling in excitement when she learned Nicki was in attendance.

America Ferrera freaks out over Nicki Minaj during her appearance on the pink carpet at the #Barbie premiere. pic.twitter.com/vFq5DL89Zw — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 10, 2023

The actress was asked what she loves the most about Nicki and her participation in the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack. “I mean her track on this album is unbelievable. How could you take a track that already was so ingrained in people’s mind as one thing and like just make it the most amazing thing that we need for this movie, for this moment.”

“And also she is just like a badass,” America added. “I bow and I’m grateful for and say nightly prayers to every woman who is out there being who they are unapologetically. It gives the rest of us courage, and I feel like she is one of them. You gotta love Nicki,” she concluded.

Margot Robbie also shared a sweet moment with Nicki on the red carpet, posing for the cameras and having a conversation with the rapper. “Oh my god, that was iconic. I’m dying, I’m gonna have to take a minute later to be like wow I actually just got a picture with Nicki Minaj,” she said to Variety.