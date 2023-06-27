Nicki Minaj celebrates Ariana Grande’s birthday with sweet tribute: ‘My sister’

Nicki Minaj is celebrating Ariana Grande’s birthday with a sweet tribute. Fans of the two singers know that they share a longtime friendship and have collaborated in the past, and while they have been busy with their tight schedules and music and film projects, they seem to be as close as ever.

“You are so loved,” Nicki wrote on Instagram Stories, adding a black and white photo of the pop star. “Happy birthday my sister. Thank you for everything. May you get everything your heart ever desired,” she added, posting a photo from one of their live performances. “Birthday Girl Ari. Love you.”

Online users went crazy after seeing Nicki’s post, sharing photos and videos of their previous moments on stage and at award shows. “THE BEST FEMALE DUO EVER,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “NICKIANA IS ALIVE,” adding, “Make a collab again,” referring to their 2014 hit song with Jessie J ‘Bang Bang’ and their 2018 song ‘Side to Side,’ among others.

Ariana previously shared her experience working with Nicky on her 2018 song ‘The Light Is Coming.’ “I went in my slippers and pajamas to the studio and she killed it — That’s what Nicki Minaj does, she elevates a record. If you’re going to have a rapper on a song, they need to really really really be there for a reason, and she does that every single time,” she said to The Fader Magazine.