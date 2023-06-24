Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice debut ‘Barbie’ and music video

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice are a part of the stunning “Barbie” movie soundtrack. The two are sampling perhaps the most iconic Barbie song of all time, Aqua’s “Barbie Girl.”

The song is called “Barbie World” and the music video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, shows Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice exchanging verses, being worshipped by different Kens, riding hot pink motorcycles, and walking in and out of a life-size dollhouse. This marks the second collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, with the two previously releasing “In Ha Mood” and “Princess Diana.”

“Barbie World” is the latest song that has been released of the “Barbie” movie soundtrack. It follows Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” and Karol G’s “Watati,” which both featured elaborate music videos.

“Barbie: The Album” is executive produced by Mark Ronson, who’s compiled all manner of pop icons, including the ones that have previously been released and more from Lizzo, Khalid, Fifty Fifty, Kali, Gayle, Ava Max, Haim, Tame Impala, and more. It’s setting out to be one of the most ambitious movie soundtracks in history.

The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, will premiere this July 21st in theaters. Before its premiere date, its lead stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will go on a global press tour stopping by eight cities all over the world, including Mexico City, Toronto, Sydney, Seoul, London and Berlin.

