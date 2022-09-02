Beyoncé and Jay-Z send flowers to Nicki Minaj congratulating her on Vanguard Award

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are taking a moment to congratulate fellow musician and friend Nicki Minaj. The successful rapper was recently honored with the MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award, which has only been given to a few select singers, including David Bowie, the Beatles, Tom Petty, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Pink.

The ‘Super Freaky Girl’ singer shared a video on her Instagram account, showing the beautiful cream-colored roses sent to her from the Carters. “Congrats on your beautiful award,” the celebrity couple wrote in a note. “Sending you all of our love.”

Nicki went on to show her appreciation for Beyoncé and Jay-Z, by writing “Thank you so much,” adding, “The both of you. For everything.”

The rapper had previously mentioned the two artists during her acceptance speech at the stage of the VMA’s. “Thank you to all the people who inspired me, and who I think inspired my flow,” Nicki said. “The people who gave me huge opportunities that I’ll never forget,” she continued. “Kanye West, Beyoncé, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Eminem, Britney Spears, Rihanna.”

Nicki also paid tribute to some iconic musicians and her personal idols throughout her career in the music industry.

“I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here,” Nicki said, referring to the mental health and struggles of the two music legends. “I wish people understood what they were going through. I wish people took mental health seriously, even for those who seem to have perfect lives.”