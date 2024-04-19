America Ferrera recently marked a significant milestone as she turned 40. However, rather than go out and about in the festivities, Ferrera took to social media to use her birthday as a platform for advocacy, highlighting an issue close to her heart: voting rights.

In a heartfelt post on her social media accounts, Ferrera shared a photo of herself surrounded by balloons and a call to action for her followers to donate to a voting rights organization. This act exemplifies Ferrera’s commitment to using her platform for positive change and amplifying important causes.

©America Ferrera



America Ferrera celebrates her 40th birthday with a call to action

But Ferrera’s birthday didn’t just inspire activism from her followers. It also prompted a touching tribute from one of her closest friends and fellow actresses, Blake Lively. In an essay for TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024, Lively celebrated Ferrera’s journey from her early days in Hollywood to her current status as a trailblazing figure in the entertainment industry.

Lively reflected on their shared experiences, from their time together on the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” set to witnessing Ferrera’s evolution as an actress and activist. She emphasized Ferrera’s authenticity, resilience, and unwavering commitment to making a difference.

“For everyone who knows America as a person, we watched the world simply discover America. Our friend, our role model, our ally, our sister as she soared like only she does,” Lively wrote. “That’s how she lives. How she speaks. How she challenges, and comforts. How she hurts, and heals. How she flies, and falls. How she loathes, and how she loves.”

©GettyImages



Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn visit MTV’s “TRL” at MTV studios on August 4, 2008 in New York City.

Through her activism and advocacy, Ferrera has continuously used her platform to uplift marginalized voices and fight for social justice. “I’ve known America for 20 years exactly,” Lively shared. “Since I was 16 years old, that girl, and now a woman, has been the example of what a friend is. What an artist is. What a human is. And I thank her for sharing her life with me and her talent with us all.”

As America Ferrera enters this new decade of her life, her dedication to making a difference remains to continue to inspire others to use their voices for change and to create a more equitable and inclusive world for all. Happy birthday, America Ferrera!