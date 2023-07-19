Ryan Gosling reveals the most embarrassing role of his career

Ryan Gosling is revealing the most embarassing role of his life, one he regretted bringing up the minute he spoke about it. While promoting “Barbie,” Gosling and his co-star Margot Robbie opened up about some of the most embarassing things they’ve done over the course of their career.

©GettyImages



Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

In an interview with BBC One, Gosling and Robbie spoke about some of the most ridiculous moments over the course of their lives. “I’ve looked very ridiculous my entire life,” said Gosling, cracking up. “I was in ‘Neighbors’ for years,” shared Robbie. “They made me wear a giant cigarette suit. It was the most embarassing thing.”

“I was in ‘Young Hercules,’” pitched in Gosling. “Yeah, I was a hamster at one point,” he said, making Robbie laugh, and prompting both her and the interviewer to ask more questions. The role that Gosling mentions is then played on the interview, showing him in a Hamster suit playing the role of Chubby in “The Micky Mouse Club,” where he starred alongside Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera,Justin Timberlake, and more. The clip shows a very young Gosling trying to sit down and cross his legs yet being unable to do so with his hamster body.

Ryan Gosling’s peformance as Ken is getting rave reviews

After months of buildup and promos, “Barbie” is finally premiering this weekend. While audiences have yet to see the film, critics are raving about Gosling’s performance, believing that it could even be a contender for best supporting actor come awards season.

“Barbie” stars Robbie, Gosling and an emsemble cast that includes America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, and more.