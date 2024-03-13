Ryan Gosling credits Eva Mendes and their two daughters for his 2024 Oscars performance

Ryan Gosling spoke about his memorable performance of “I’m Just Ken” at the 2024 Oscars during an interview at the world premiere of his new movie “The Fall Guy” at the SXSW festival in Austin. The 43-year-old actor revealed that he received some valuable advice from his long-term partner, Eva Mendes, and their two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, before taking the stage.

Gosling explained that their input was crucial in shaping his approach to the performance, and he credits them with helping him deliver an unforgettable rendition of the song.

“It was great,” the Barbie star tells PEOPLE. “It was so fun because they came to the dress rehearsal the day before and so they were in the front row.”

“They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes,” he continues. “They are such a huge part of this for me...it was my girl’s interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place. It was beautiful to have them there at the end.”

The retired actress, who stayed home with the couple’s daughters while the heartthrob known for his roles in iconic films such as “La La Land” and “The Notebook,” walked the red carpet with his sister, made it abundantly clear that her support for Gosling was unwavering as she cheered him on from the comfort of their home.

In a heartwarming display of affection and support, Mendes took to Instagram shortly after Gosling’s performance to share a glimpse of her Oscar night attire—a stylish pink blazer paired with a chic black cowboy hat. Alongside the photo, Mendes penned a sweet message directed at Gosling, expressing her pride and admiration for his accomplishments: “You took Ken all the way to the Oscars, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed. 💋”

The post highlighted Mendes‘ playful humor and shed light on the couple’s commitment to their family life. Despite their status as Hollywood A-listers, Gosling and Mendes have always prioritized their roles as parents.