Eva Mendes lovingly refers to Ryan Gosling as ‘Mi Hombre, Mi Vida, Mi Amor’ in a heartfelt post

Eva Mendes showers heartfelt adoration upon her beloved husband, Ryan Gosling, in the most fascinating ways. The luminous actress, now embracing the joys of retirement and motherhood, lovingly refers to Ryan in Spanish as “her man,” “her life,” and “her love.”

But the depths of Eva’s appreciation extend beyond her sentiments as she gratefully acknowledges the kind words bestowed upon Ryan by the talented Barbie movie director, Greta Gerwig. Greta’s words paint a captivating portrait of Ryan and how his performance in the film captures the essence of iconic performers from bygone eras.

She whimsically weaves together the charismatic presence of Marlon Brando, the playful charm of Gene Wilder, the refined artistry of John Barrymore, and the magnetic charisma of John Travolta during a Rolling Stone interview. “It’s some combination of MARLON BRANDO meets GENE WILDER meets JOHN BARRYMORE meets JOHN TRAVOLTA,” Mendes wrote, crediting Gerwig for the quote.

“One of my favorite things the insanely talented & beautiful GRETA GERWIG says in @rollingstone about Mi Hombre, Mi Vida, Mi Amor …RG💗,“ Eva penned.

In this tapestry of adoration and gratitude, Eva Mendes conveys her profound love for her cherished partner while celebrating the admiration he garners from fellow luminaries.

Perfect for each other

Gosling was featured on the summer cover of GQ, where he revealed that meeting Eva Mendes proved to be a determining event for his future. “When you asked me about Eva and kids, I think I said, I didn’t think about kids until she told me she was pregnant. That’s not really true,” he said, referencing a previous conversation with the interviewer. “I didn’t want to overshare, but now I also don’t want to misrepresent. I mean, it’s true that I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her.”

Actors Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend “The Place Beyond The Pines” premiere during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 7, 2012 in Toronto, Canada.

Gosling and Mendes met on the set of “The Place Beyond the Pines,” a film where the two play parents of a baby. He said that having that example of the two of them being parents helped him understand what he wanted in real life. “I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have,” he said.