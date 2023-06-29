Eva Mendes shares some of her favorite parenting tips on Instagram

Eva Mendes has turned her Instagram into a place where people can go and learn some of the things that matter most to her. Her last post contains a list of useful parenting tips that she uses when raising her daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

The post is made up of various images, one showing a stunning profile of her face and her newly dyed red hair, and the other slides containing the different tips she discussed. “Gracias The Calm Classroom for these super helpful tips,” she wrote. “Thye work! What also works are these earrings,” she concluded the post, tagging the designer Susana Vega.

The parenting tips read as follows: “Stop asking your kids how their day was. This works better... If you really weant to get insight into your child’s mind & life at school, try a S.O.C.K. question.” S.O.C.K stands for questions that are specific, open-ended, creative, and kid-friendly. They list some examples, which include “What is something that made you smile today?” or “If you could invent a new feeling, what would it be called? How would you describe it?”

Mendes and Ryan Gosling often speak about parenting, praising their family life and their partnership. “I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby,” said Mendes in an interview with People. "I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family."

