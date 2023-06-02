Is Eva Mendes releasing a summer dress collection?: See her best looks

Eva Mendes is in a summer state of mind all year round! The Hollywood star and businesswoman is always wearing the most colorful dresses and accessories. This time the 49-year-old actress decided to enjoy the warm weather in the cutest sundress, with matching earrings and sandals.

The chic and flowy dress featured a ruffled hem and a fun orange-hued pattern, with Eva looking relaxed and sophisticated at home. She paired the look with circular orange earrings and matching Charles & Keith sandals.

She also seemed to send a sweet message to her husband Ryan Reynolds in the caption. “I love waiting for him…” she wrote, giving her best pose and wearing her hair in waves with a middle part.

“How do u look like this everyday with 2 kids lol… I need the secret,” one person wrote, while someone else complimented her look, “I love all the beautiful color dresses you wear. Tan elegante,” adding, “You always have to look so beautiful with these gorgeous dresses.”

Eva has stayed true to her style for years, and she even designed a fashion collection in collaboration with New York & Co. back in 2020. “Latin women, we all look different. That’s one thing that non-Latin people don’t really understand,” she said. “In my family alone, we have some blondes, we have like literally from every color to every body type. That’s really inspiring to me because I’m designing for every woman and they’re basically all in my family,” she said at the time.

The star is now looking to create a new collection, as she announced last week on social media, revealing that she is searching for a “cool designer” to collaborate with in the future.

Related Video: Kourtney Kardashian’s emotional reaction after not seeing her kids for 10 days Loading the player...