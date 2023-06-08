Eva Mendes reveals she shaves her face ‘every other day’

Eva Mendes has no trouble sharing her beauty routines with the world. In some videos and photographs, Mendes shared a look at one of her spa days, including the moment when she has her face shaved.

In an Instagram video, Mendes showed herself on a table as she has various women working on her skin. While one of them shaves her face with a razor, someone else gives her a pedicure. “Yes, I shaved my face!” Mendes captioned the post. “Loving my day at the Beauty Villa Vergara. Heaven! Once I arrived, I talked to the talented Mariana L. Vergara about my current needs. We decided to start dermaplaning, followed by her famous Diamond Peel, then some much needed oxygen and a relaxing sheet mask all while getting a much needed pedicure.”

In a separate post, Mendes showed a closer look at her face and the process of dermaplaning, which is the name of the procedure. “Shaving my face!” Mendes wrote again. “I received a lot of comments on yesterday’s post from women who’ve been shaving their face for years-ok I guess “dermaplaning” is the preferred word but it is what it is and I LOVE it!”

In the comments section, Mendes revealed that she needed to shave her face every other day. “How often should dermaplaning be done? Once a month, biweekly?” wrote one of her commenters. “I’m a beast so I probably need every other day! Ha,” replied Mendes. “My hair grows back if I get chills. Anyone else get that? I’ll literally be shaving my legs in the shower and get chills and all my work is undone!”

Related Video: Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham's friendship: 'We are inseparable' Loading the player...