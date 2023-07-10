During an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, the multifaceted superstar shared why she jumped on the soundtrack of Barbie. “The ‘Barbie’ production reached out a long time ago. I wanted to see the movie first to understand the project because we know the doll as a perfect figure, so I needed to understand the film’s message,” Karol G revealed, after previously emphasizing the importance of showing your true self without filters.

According to the 32 -year-old Medellín native, after watching the movie, she met with the crew to know what they expected from her. “Then we met, and they shared the songs they loved and the rhythm they were looking for,” she told HOLA! USA.

Beyond being a chart-topping superstar, Karol G proved once again that she’s a true trendsetter. Her fashion choices turned heads and set the runway ablaze, solidifying her status as a style icon in the entertainment realm.

The Barbie movie premiere was a red carpet extravaganza that will be discussed for years, reminding us that Karol G is a Latina who reigns supreme in style and stardom.