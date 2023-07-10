Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Lights, camera, and a whole lot of Latin flair! The Barbie movie premiere in Los Angeles was the place to be, transforming into a star-studded soirée that left jaws dropping and cameras flashing. The event was where style met superstar, and among the Latinas who stole the spotlight was Karol G with her enchanting presence and fashion-forward choices.
The Colombian superstar represented her land and Latinos in the film thanks to her fiery anthem, “Watati.” She embodied the movie’s spirit for the pink carpet and took sensuality to new heights. Proudly embracing her heritage, Karol G commanded attention with every step, leaving onlookers utterly captivated with her spellbinding ensemble.
