Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth go on another epic family vacation to Fiji

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are one of the strongest couples in Hollywood, sharing daughter India Rose, 11, and nine-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan. They are known for going on epic trips together, and they closed out 2023 with one last trip to Fiji. That is unless they have another trip planned before the year ends. On Monday, the couple shared photos and videos on social media, giving a glimpse into their latest trip full of adventures.



The Fast Five star shared a gallery of photos from their time, and they seemed to be on the trip with some friends who also have children. From the photos, Chris and Elsa had some time to spend alone, to at least take adorable selfies together. They stayed adventurous with Pataky surfing and snorkeling, even finding a starfish in the turquoise, picturesque waters.

The Thor star also shared a gallery with photos and videos from a fishing trip with one of their sons, where they caught a giant swordfish. He explained in the caption, “My son wanted to catch a fish for the locals in Fiji and after 3 attempts and about 12 hrs at sea we pulled in this beauty. Fed the village for 3 days.”



He included a video reeling in the giant fish to the motivational sounds of his son. “Come on Chris, keep on fighting it,” they encouraged. Some people were wondering why their kid calls him by his first name, but he clarified it in the caption writing, “Ps if your wondering why my son calls me Chris it’s because I’m his BFF and true mates don’t call each other dad.”

Considering Sasha and Tristan are twins, it’s hard to tell which one it was, but it looks like Tristan.