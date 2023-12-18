Coco Gauff shares adorable photos at Disney World with her family

Coco Gauff is enjoying her well earned downtime with her family. The teen tennis superstar shared some photos of her vacation, showing her enjoying the Disney World park in Orlando, Florida with her family.

©Coco Gauff



Coco Gauff and her family in Disney

Gauff and her family attended Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, a holiday celebration that runs from November through December. The party is packed with all manner of activities, from parades, to beloved park attractions, and more special events.

Photos showed Gauff accompanied by her parents and siblings, with all of them dressed in comfortable clothes. Gauff looked especially happy to be in Disney, wearing the customary Mickey Mouse ears. She rounded out the look with some baggy jeans, white sneakers, a cream colored tight top, and a white cardigan. The photo shows that the family was located in Magic Kingdom, with them standing in front of the iconic castle.

A second photo showed Gauff smiling brightly at the camera. In it, she holds a peace sign and appears in front of the castle, while other park goers walk and enjoy the park in the background.

©Coco Gauff



Gauff having a great time in Disney

Coco Gauff’s many achievements in 2023

Coco Gauff has had a stunning year, winning her first Grand Slam title at the US Open. She is also the highest paid female athlete at the moment, having won an estimated $22.7 million in prize money and endorsements over the past year.