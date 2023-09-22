Coco Gauff celebrates her little brother’s birthday with sweet tribute: ‘My biggest cheerleader’

Coco Gauff is sharing her love and appreciation for her brother Codey Gauff. The tennis star decided to share a sweet birthday tribute to celebrate, which included a series of photos from their childhood that prove their incredible bond.

“Happy birthday lil bro. Big 16!!!” she wrote, showing that he has always been a supportive brother. “Thanks for being my biggest cheerleader. Love you. Enjoy it,” adding red heart emojis.

Coco previously talked about her admiration for Codey, admitting that she has learned from him on a personal and professional level. “I think honestly you learn almost more from kids that you do from adults at times, because they are so, I guess, unbiased and carefree in the world,” she explained.

“Especially my brother Codey. He has this really confident but low-key persona about him. That’s something that I really try to emulate on the court,” she said. During a press conference before participating in the Qatar Open, Coco shared a glimpse of her family life. “I’m the oldest of three siblings. Maybe that has something to play with it. I don’t know. I feel like I have learned a lot quickly.”

Codey is known to be a baseball player, showing his passion for the sport on social media. Meanwhile, her younger sibling Cameron has also been an important part of her career, as he helped her design her latest sneaker collaboration with New Balance, named ‘COCO CGI.’