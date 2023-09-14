Coco Gauff shows off her dance moves: The tennis star proves to be an incredible dancer

Apart from being an incredible tennis player, following her win at the 2023 US Open, Coco Gauff has also proven to be an amazing dancer who likes to have fun in her free time. Back in July, the athlete was seen doing a celebratory dance on the tennis court, with her mom showing her support and dancing with her.

Coco has also shared some fun clips on TikTok, including a viral video with her parents where she can be seen teaching them a popular dance.

The 19-year-old athlete has been sharing similar clips since 2021, including one where she is dressed up as Marvel’s fan-favorite character Wanda, and Velma from Scooby-Doo.

The US Open winner has been active on social media and likes to show some of her most memorable moments on TikTok, including her latest achievement. Just a few days ago she posted a video posing with her trophy and wearing an all-pink ensemble after receiving the incredible recognition.

Apart from sharing her dance moves and practicing on the tennis court, she also showcased some of her favorite looks. Back in August she showed her best poses and wore a stunning sleeveless satin dress in yellow, paired with gold earrings and a soft glam makeup look.

“We love you queen,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Gorgeous and talented.” Other online users also praised her for her success and encouraged her to continue her journey, “So happy for you, pure talent!” someone added, “So humble and talented go Coco.”