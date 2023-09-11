What Coco Gauff is going to do with her US Open money prize?

Coco Gauff might be a rising star in tennis; however, the teenager made history at the US Open when she clinched her first Grand Slam title. Her victory wasn’t just about the sport; it was a celebration of equal prize money, as the tournament marked 50 years of this progressive milestone.

After her incredible triumph, Gauff decided to share the joy with her fans by hosting a candid TikTok live session. During this live interaction, the 19-year-old sensation opened up about her plans for the $3 million prize money and her financial situation.

©GettyImages



Coco Gauff wearing dress by Ganni, winner of women’s championship of US Open poses with trophy in front of the fountain at Billie Jean King Tennis Center.

One fan, seemingly concerned about potential debts that often haunt young adults, suggested using the money to clear any financial obligations. To everyone’s surprise, Gauff chuckled and replied, “I’m 19; I don’t have any debt. I still live with my parents, so I’m not in debt.”

Furthermore, Gauff’s financial situation benefits from her decision not to pursue a traditional college education. “I didn’t go to college, so I don’t have any student bills to pay; I’m too young; my parents never put me in that position to be in debt, so I have nothing to pay right now,” she explained. This choice allowed her to focus entirely on her tennis career, which has paid off.

With her US Open victory, Coco Gauff secured her status as a Grand Slam champion and became the highest-ranked American WTA player. Her rapid rise through the ranks has been nothing short of meteoric. In 2023 alone, she has earned an astonishing $6 million, which accounts for nearly half of her career earnings, now totaling over $11 million.

As Gauff reveals her newfound success, she faces the dilemma of what to do with her latest $3 million windfall. While extravagant purchases or luxury vacations might tempt many young adults, Gauff appears to have a level-headed approach to her finances.

©GettyImages



Coco Gauff winner of women’s championship of US Open and parents pose with trophy in front of fountain at Billie Jean King Tennis Center.

This thoughtful approach to managing her wealth showcases her maturity and determination to secure a stable financial future.

Coco Gauff’s journey is far from over, and her US Open victory is just the beginning of what promises to be a remarkable career. As she continues to excel on the tennis court, her fans eagerly anticipate her next moves, both on and off the court.

Coco Gauff’s plans for the future

Coco Gauff is making waves not only on the tennis court but also in the world of fashion. The American tennis sensation, who has taken the sports world by storm with her remarkable talent and achievements, recently shared her passion for fashion and her love for shopping in the bustling streets of New York City.

Coco revealed during the tournament’s media day that her love for fashion and personal style is essential to her life outside the tennis world. “That’s something that I’ve been thinking about a lot,” Gauff said. “I really do love fashion. I love makeup. I love that type of thing. I just haven’t really thought about how I would build that into a brand, per se.”