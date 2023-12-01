Coco Gauff celebrates her mom’s birthday with adorable photos

Coco Gauff is celebrating her mom’s birthday! Gauff shared some photos of her mom, Candi, on Instagram stories, sharing with the world some of the memories she’s made with her mom.

On her Instagram stories, Coco shared some of her favorite photos of her mom, showing her in different locations. The collage is made up of four photos, two where Coco is accompanying her mom and two where Candi is alone. These include photos of the two visiting some of Japan’s most popular destinations, a photo of the two in the car, a photo of Candi looking stunning, and another one where she holds a delicious looking red and blue cocktail.

“Happy birthday Mom, I love you,” she wrote over the images.

Candi is celebrating her 54th birthday, and is a prominent figure in Coco’s life. Following her historic win at this year’s U.S. Open, Coco thanked her parents for all of their support. "Thank you, first, to my parents. Today was the first time I've ever seen my dad cry," she said in an on-court interview. "Thank you guys, you believed in me from the beginning. My dad took me to this tournament. [I watched] Venus and Serena compete, so it's really incredible to be on this stage."

Coco Gauff’s tight bond with her family

Coco has shared that her family have all been instrumental in her success. When speaking about her grandmother, she revealed that her kindness and her way of approaching life have been incredibly important to her development as a person and an athlete. “The biggest takeaway is just always to lead with kindness and approach every situation with an open mind and I think what I’ve learned from her is that it’s okay to speak out. It’s okay to speak your truth as long as you do it from a perspective of kindness and appreciation of other people’s emotions,” she said in an interview with The Post.

Despite her incredibly achievements, Coco remains a teenager, one who values the input of her parents. “My parents, they’re really my support system, helping me remember my clothes and everything,” she said.

