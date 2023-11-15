2023 WTA Finals - Previews©GettyImages
Coco Gauff shows off her festival fashion at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

The tennis star wore two trendy looks

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Now that the 2023 tennis season is over for Coco Gauff, she took a well deserved break this weekend to enjoy some music. The athlete was one of thousands in Los Angeles for the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. On Tuesday, Gauff shared a galley of photos from her time at the festival and it looked like she had a blast watching artists like Tyler the Creator.



She wore two very stylish outfits to the festival. One was a black skirt, yellow crop top sweater, and a red blue yellow and black letterman jacket that said “Golf.

Her second look was a pair of knee length baggy denim shorts, a white crop top, and a pink, blue and orange striped sweater.


The 19 year-old tennis star, who recently appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universal, finished her 2023 season earlier this month at the WTA Finals. She was on a quest to become the first teenager since Maria Sharapova in 2004 to win the finals but lost to her doubles partner Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals.

After her loss, she took to Instagram to reflect on her season. “2023 season is officially over. hard to sum up this season in a few words. I saw the darkest and brightest days of my life this year. I probably grew enough for 10 lifetimes between January & now lol,” she wrote in the caption.


The talented teen said she was proud, and learning to be nicer to herself. “I usually don’t say this but I am learning to be nicer to myself haha (I get questioned all the time by family, press, and y’all for not saying this) but yes I AM proud of myself. I am proud of the resilience showed.”



