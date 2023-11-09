Coco Gauff makes special appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Is Coco Gauff ready to make a step into the entertainment industry? The tennis star has fans wondering if she would be interested in making a career change after she made a special appearance in a new promotional video for the upcoming Captain Marvel movie ‘The Marvels.’

The young star, who has gained tremendous popularity this year, especially after her win at the 2023 US Open, starred alongside two of her fellow athletes Diana Taurasi and Sydney McLaughlin, promoting the movie and showing a glimpse of the storyline.

The video shows the three athletes changing places just like in the movie, switching between their sports, with Gauff showing off her basketball skills, McLaughlin playing tennis and Taurasi running on a track. “Imagine trading places with your favorite athletes… Grab your team and experience,” the caption reads, encouraging fans of the three stars to watch ‘The Marvels’ on November 10.

“Another powerful trio,” Marvel Studios wrote in the comment section, while someone else commented, “Omg, this is incredible!!” adding, “These 3 are untouchable.” Coco recently opened up about her successful year, looking back at some of her ups and downs, and explaining that she is working on the best version of herself following her recent accomplishments.

“2023 season is officially over. hard to sum [up] this season in a few words,” Coco wrote. “I saw my darkest and brightest days of my life this year,” admitting that she “probably grew enough for 10 lifetimes between January & now.” Coco revealed that she is “proud of the resilience.” “They really tried to count me out but it is all in God’s plan and His timing,” she concluded.