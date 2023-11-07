Coco Gauff opens up about ‘darkest and brightest days’ of her life this year: ‘Proud of myself’

Coco Gauff is getting real about her feelings. The tennis star revealed to her fans and followers that she has had some ups and downs this year, looking back at her wins and losses as the season comes to an end.

The young athlete wanted to share a few words after losing in the WTA Finals, revealing that despite not winning she is very “proud” of herself and how far she has come at just 19 years old.

“2023 season is officially over. hard to sum [up] this season in a few words,” Coco wrote. “I saw my darkest and brightest days of my life this year,” explaining that she “probably grew enough for 10 lifetimes between January & now.”

She continued, “I usually don’t say this but I am learning to be nicer to myself haha (I get questioned all the time by family, press, and y’all for not saying this) but yes I AM proud of myself.”

Coco revealed that she is “proud of the resilience,” shown and will continue to strive for the best version of herself. “They really tried to count me out but it is all in God’s plan and His timing,” she concluded.

The tennis star received all the support of her fans, after sharing a black-and-white photo of herself, smiling on the court, accompanied by the message. “We are all happy for you and proud of your achievements,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Hell of a year! So many things to be proud of!” adding, “Congrats Coco on such an incredible season. You improved so much, you won your first Grand Slam title at the US Open you can be so proud of yourself for what you achieved this season.”