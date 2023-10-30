Coco Gauff was all smiles in stunning white ensemble during recent outing in Mexico

Coco Gauff stepped out in a chic white dress during her recent outing in Mexico. The tennis star attended the Draw Ceremony at the 2023 WTA Finals, held in Cancun, and showed off her incredible look on the red carpet, where many of her competitors showed up, gathering the Top 8 singles players and Top 8 doubles teams.

The 19-year-old athlete wore a Cult Gaia’s Silvia dress, featuring side cut-outs and red details. She paired the look with matching red strappy sandals and styled her hair in waves. She also rocked a soft glam makeup look and smiled for the cameras at the event.

Coco attended the gala on Friday and took the stage on Wednesday to speak about her professional experience, as part of the Hologic WTA Tour. She wore a casual look, which consisted of an orange top, denim jeans, a white headband, and a silver chain necklace.

Among the rest of the competitors at the prestigious event, other stars were in attendance, including Jessica Pegula, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Elena Rybakina, and Maria Sakkari. The athletes were all in good spirits, photographed having fun and laughing, wearing all-white ensembles, except for Iga, who went for a red long-sleeved dress by Polish designer, Magda Butrym.

Coco is known for having an incredible sense of style on and off the tennis court, she was previously spotted wearing a pink slip dress for her party, paired with gold heeled sandals and gold earrings during an intimate party, where she celebrated her victory at the 2023 US Open with her closest friends and family members.