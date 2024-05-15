Coco Gauff reacts to online criticism after Law Roach interview: ‘I know I’m not a model’

Coco Gauff is opening up about the online criticism following her Vogue cover, photographed by Annie Leibovitz. During a recent interview on the Cutting Room Floor podcast, Law Roach was asked about his opinions on the iconic photographer, as she most recently photographed Zendaya. And while the stylist praised Leibovitz’s work, the host mentioned other photoshoots, including Coco Gauff’s latest cover with the publication.

“I will say that there has been a lot of back and forth and uproar on people’s opinions on how Annie shoots Black women,” the stylist said when asked about the photographer. “The last two shoots that I remember Annie doing is Coco, which I thought it was beautiful,” he added.

“No it wasn’t,” the host responded, before Law said he liked Zendaya’s photoshoot as well. “I thought Coco’s was pretty,” he insisted. The viral clip from the interview was watched by Coco, who commented on the way the interviewer had talked about the cover.

“I understand your take but when criticizing please consider the people on the cover’s feelings. To say it wasn’t beautiful is a tad bit mean just say you felt it could be captured better.” she wrote, revealing that her feelings were hurt after watching what was said.

Law Roach on his experience with Annie Leibovitz and how he wanted Annie to shoot Zendaya for her Vogue cover pic.twitter.com/VC711gYqYa — beyza is with chandler (@beyzanurapaydin) May 10, 2024

“I felt beautiful at first and after all the conversations I cried and felt like it wasn’t beautiful,” she declared. “I know I’m not a model or the prettiest but just keep in mind the word usage when criticizing.” She continued. “I know in the end you’re trying to advocate for better but I think there’s a way to do that without commenting on the beauty of the picture. Comment on the lighting, angle unflattering angle, etc.”