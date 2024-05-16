Kim Kardashian wears Mariah Carey’s 90s Gucci dress: Who wore it best?

Kim Kardashian continues to pull archive pieces for her latest outings. Following her Met Gala moment with John Galliano, the reality star is now showing off her recent look, wearing one of Tom Ford’s Fall 1997 Gucci dresses, which was previously worn by none other than Mariah Carey following the debut of the collection.

The singer wore the figure-hugging black dress to the VH1 Fashion Awards, pairing the look with black heels and no jewelry. Mariah was all smiles on the red carpet, styling her hair straight. Kim also decided to wear no jewelry with the dress, and wore her hair in a messy bun, rocking a dramatic makeup look, including a soft smokey eye.

Her latest fashion moment comes after wearing another archival piece. Kim took to Instagram to share a photo from her private yet, wearing a leather Chrome Hearts bustier, paired with a black shirt and statement jewelry.

It also seems like Kim is keeping her platinum blonde hair after her red carpet appearance at the Met Gala. Her celebrity friends also praised her for her looks and style in her latest post, including Lauren Sanchez, who wrote, “Beautiful woman,” adding heart emojis.

Kim’s longtime hairstylist shared his comments about her latest look. “Ice Kimmy,” he wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of Kim in a black fur coat and a black dress. “We wanted to keep a short root & the blonde cool & creamy,” he explained, admitting that it took more than one session to achieve the final look. “I colored it in a couple of sessions to keep the integrity of the hair nice and juicy.”