Bianca Censori received lavish gift from Kanye West, but it was seemingly taken away

Bianca Censori received a lavish gift from her husband Kanye West. The Australian architect and the rapper have been making headlines for her relationship since they were first linked together in 2022, going public with their romance and tying the knot in December of that same year.

Fast forward to 2024, the pair have become one of the most popular celebrity couples, with Bianca even seemingly building an amicable relationship with Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian, and their kids.

Most recently, Bianca and Kanye have been spotted driving around Los Angeles in their new cybertruck, going on romantic dates, and showing that their romance is going strong. However, the rapper also decided to show his appreciation for his wife, by gifting her a stunning Porsche 992 Carrera.

The silver Porsche was priced at around $120,000, and the pair decided to go to the dealership together to purchase the vehicle. Following the big purchase, Bianca was spotted driving her new car around West Hollywood. Despite her excitement, it seems like the gift did not last long, as it was towed earlier this month.

Bianca parked her Porsche in front of Yeezy HQ before it was seen towed away, and while there is no clear explanation about the reason for it, it appears as if she will no longer be driving around anymore in her sports car.

Despite the Australian architect not having the car anymore, the couple is still using Kanye’s cybretruck during their latest outings, with many assuming that the rapper might have thought it was a better idea to use his car, as they are always together.