Khloé Kardashian goes viral after giving her ex Tristan Thompson a ‘church hug’

Khloé Kardashian’s unexpected public interaction with Tristan Thompson during the NBA Playoffs is making headlines for the opposite reason most people might think. The mom of two, reality TV star, and entrepreneur was captured greeting her ex while taking True and Tatum to see their dad during the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Boston Celtics.

The video captures the kids running to greet their dad while Kardashian stands before Thompson. The basketball player, who was sitting, stood up to greet Khloé. The pair awkwardly embrace in what social media describes as a “church hug” from Kardashian, who briefly rubbed her hand up and down his back.

“Oh she is over him. I know that hug anywhere lol,” a person wrote. “That was the ”how your family has been doing, brother Thompson“ hug,” someone else joked. “I know a church hug when I see one.. good for you Khloe 🥲😊,” a third chimed in.

Tristan Thompson and his infidelity issues with Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian’s rocky past won the athlete reservations with the Kardashian-Jenner family. In 2023, Thompson attempted to mend his relationships with Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, which seemed to be the most affected after Khloé.

During a “The Kardashians” episode, Khloé warned her ex, saying, “In this family, if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone.” The NBA player seemed ready to confront the past, stating, “I’m in the place now where I can own up to the mistakes I made.”

However, when Tristan finally sat down with Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, the tension in the room was palpable. Kylie admitted feeling nervous, and the conversation became more complicated when Tristan acknowledged that his actions affected everyone differently but acknowledged that Kylie was probably affected the most.

In a confessional, Kourtney revealed her true feelings: “Tristan and I really have not connected, and I just can’t fake it.” During the meeting, Kourtney questioned Tristan about his feelings after he cheated, to which Tristan responded with one word: “Disgusted.” This blunt response prompted Kourtney to ask the obvious follow-up question, “So then why do you do it again?”

Kourtney’s feelings about Tristan Thompson have been no secret to fans of “The Kardashians.” In a previous episode, she shared her unfiltered thoughts about the athlete and explained why her daughter, Penelope Disick, wasn’t a fan of him either.