Coco Gauff embraces the Halloween spirit with spooktacular new nail art

Halloween is just around the corner, and rising tennis star Coco Gauff embraces the spooky season like no other. The 2023 US Open winner is known for her love of Halloween; therefore, she took to Instagram to share a story, showing her new purple and black manicure.

“Fav time of the year,” she wrote over the image, reminding her followers of her love for the holiday.

In addition to her stunning nail art, the 19-year-old tennis sensation collaborated with New Balance to launch the first new colorway of her signature tennis shoes since her remarkable victory. Gauff revealed the New Balance Coco CG1 “Spooky Season” during the WTA Finals.

In 2022, Coco tapped into her inner mystic self and dressed as Raven from “Teen Titans.” The athlete shared a post in full character with the caption “Azarath Metrion Zinthos,” which is the mystic phrase uttered by the character.

After making history at the US Open and winning her first Grand Slam title, Gauff decided to share the joy with her fans by hosting a candid TikTok live session. During this live interaction, the 19-year-old sensation opened up about her plans for the $3 million prize money and her financial situation. One fan, seemingly concerned about potential debts that often haunt young adults, suggested using the money to clear any financial obligations. To everyone’s surprise, Gauff chuckled and replied, “I’m 19; I don’t have any debt. I still live with my parents, so I’m not in debt.”

With her US Open victory, Coco Gauff secured her status as a Grand Slam champion and became the highest-ranked American WTA player. Her rapid rise through the ranks has been nothing short of meteoric. In 2023 alone, she has earned an astonishing $6 million, which accounts for nearly half of her career earnings, now totaling over $11 million.