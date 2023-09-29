On Friday, September 29, it was time for Gauff to talk to the media. Talking about her Us Open win she said, “I took a week off, which is the longest I’ve ever taken off from tennis. It was a little bit weird having nothing to do.” “Then we had a little celebration with all my friends and family could go to in Florida. After that, right back to training and back to getting back to work, which honestly, I was eager to get back. A week was a long time for me to take off,” she continued.