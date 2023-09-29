Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Coco Gauff took a week off from Tennis after winning her first Grand Slam at the US Open but is ready to get back to work. The 19-year-old champion accepted a wild card to play the Zhengzhou Open, a WTA 500 tournament in China. Gauff is ranked number 3 in the world, and she will be joining a strong players in Zhengzhou, which already includes reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur, and Maria Sakkari. She arrived in the China on Wednesday September 27th with open arms waiting for her. The moment she got there, she was greeted with flowers and was invited to submerge herself in the rich culture. Check out some photos below.
Coco Gauff’s hilarious attempt at golf has people glad she chose tennis
Who is the ‘mystery’ baby girl Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo brought to the US Open Cup Final
Maria Sakkari shares how Coco Gauff inspired her as she won a tennis tournament
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!