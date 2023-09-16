Coco Gauff’s hilarious attempt at golf has people glad she chose tennis

Coco Gauff definitely found the right sport for her to master. It’s been all eyes on the tennis pro, who just won the US Open, and she’s been enjoying her time celebrating her big win. One of the first things she did was try her hand at golf. Gauff headed to Drive Shack, and put her best swing forward, making for a hilarious video.







The 19-year-old, who recently proved she is an impressive dancer, tried her best to hit the golf ball. With a swing and a whiff, she attempted again, and again, with the same result. Finally, she hit the ball with a light popup.

Gauff’s hilarious video proves that hand-eye coordination doesn’t follow you from sport to sport. We don’t know how the rest of the session went though, so she could have gotten good quickly.

Gauu’s celebration

Gauff became the youngest American woman to claim the US Open title since Serena Williams won in 1999 at 17. Just like Williams, it was her first time at the Grand Slam. Gauff’s win marks also the first time in six years that an American has won the US Open. In a recent TikTok, she reflected on her win, showing that President Joe Biden even called her to congratulate her.





With the win came a Tiffany & Co, engraved trophy, a $3 million cash prize, and of course, a press tour. She was recently on the Today Show where she was joined by her parents, who help her stay grounded. During the interview, she opened up about her win, saying she still couldn’t believe it.

“Even last night I was telling myself ‘You’re a Grand Slam champion.’ It doesn’t feel real at all,” she told Hoda Kobt and Savannah Guthrie.

©GettyImages



Coco Gauff with parents Candi and Corey Gauff on the TODAY show

Gauff, who made a sweet message to Naomi Osaka, reminisced on the moment she won saying, “It felt like it hit all at once. Because I didn’t want to tell myself it was match point because I didn’t want to start shaking,” she said. “I was a little bit shocked, and I couldn’t breathe either.”