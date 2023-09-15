Monica Puig: A tennis icon bids farewell in ‘The Battle of the Legends’ versus Venus Williams

At 16, Monica Puig gained popularity and became a significant tennis figure. Her journey has been extraordinary, and as September 15th hits our calendars, we are reminded of the remarkable achievements and historic events that have shaped her career.

In 2016, the Summer Olympics took place in Rio de Janeiro, drawing attention worldwide. A Puig from Puerto Rico made history among the many athletes who participated. Monica’s impressive skills and unwavering determination earned her the first and only Puerto Rican female to win the Olympic gold medal in tennis. Her victory was celebrated within her country and globally as she became the only Latina to secure Olympic gold in singles.

This singular achievement catapulted Puig into the limelight and solidified her status as an icon in tennis. She was not just an athlete but a symbol of perseverance and excellence. Monica Puig had proven that dreams, no matter how audacious, could be realized through hard work and belief.

Fast forward to 2023, and Monica Puig is preparing to make her farewell to the sport that has defined her life for over a decade. Her 12-year career has been filled with triumphs, heartaches, and countless memorable moments, leaving tennis fans in awe. And what better way to bid farewell to this storied career than by facing off against another legend of the game – Venus Williams.

“The Battle of the Legends” is the title that encapsulates this soon-to-be historic match. Two tennis titans, each with their own incredible journey, will clash on the court for a match that promises nothing short of spectacular.

©GettyImages



Monica Puig and Venus Williams attend a press conference about their match at the Puerto Rico Convention Center on September 14, 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Venus Williams, herself a trailblazer in tennis, will share the spotlight with Monica Puig in a match that will undoubtedly go down in history as a fitting tribute to their careers.

The anticipation for this showdown is palpable, and tennis enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the moment these two legends step onto the court. The Coliseum of Puerto Rico in San Juan will be the battleground, and on September 15th, at 8:00 PM ET, fans will have the opportunity to witness this epic encounter.

How to watch Monica Puig vs. Venus Williams

For those in the United States (excluding Puerto Rico) and all Spanish-speaking Latin American countries, Canela.TV is the exclusive streaming platform to catch all the action live. The Canela Deportes section of the platform is a treasure trove for sports enthusiasts, offering a plethora of content, including exclusive interviews, news updates, and programming dedicated to the world of sports.