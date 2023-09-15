Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Coco Gauff, Emily Ratajkowski, Tom Brady, and more

The weekend is here, and it’s been a great week for celebrity news and entertainment. From the VMAs to the tiny ‘aliens’ that went viral, there’s been no shortage of content. It’s been just as epic on TikTok. To get the weekend started we have a round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week created by some of your favorite stars.

1. Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff reflects on what it’s like to win the US Open with a special video.

2. Emily Ratajkowski

Emrata makes hilarious TikTok about her actions when she was newly single, possibly poking fun at the way some of the men she dated looked.

@emrata grateful this period of the healing process has passed ♬ original sound - Mr_Superkick

3. Megan Thee Stallion

Meg Thee Stallion gets the last laugh when it comes to speculation she was fighting with Justin Timberlake at the MTV VMAs.

4. Tom Brady

Retired footbal star Tom Brady shows off his impressive basketball skills.



5. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake and the rest of NSYNC tease that there could be something in the works.

6. Cardi B

Cardi B dances her hat off in a video that gained over 68 million views.

7. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shows off the watermelons growing in her garden.

8. Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian shares how mini leaf blowers can be used.

9. Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne gets her fiance Mark Emms red carpet ready.



10. Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod shows off his 30 pound weightloss and shares how to preserve a baseball glove.