Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Coco Gauff, Emily Ratajkowski, Tom Brady, and more

The weekend is here, and it’s been a great week for celebrity news and entertainment. From the VMAs to the tiny ‘aliens’ that went viral, there’s been no shortage of content. It’s been just as epic on TikTok. To get the weekend started we have a round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week created by some of your favorite stars.
1. Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff reflects on what it’s like to win the US Open with a special video.
2. Emily Ratajkowski
Emrata makes hilarious TikTok about her actions when she was newly single, possibly poking fun at the way some of the men she dated looked.
@emrata
grateful this period of the healing process has passed♬ original sound - Mr_Superkick
3. Megan Thee Stallion
Meg Thee Stallion gets the last laugh when it comes to speculation she was fighting with Justin Timberlake at the MTV VMAs.
@theestallion I just talk with my hands lol 💁🏽♀️see ya next time @Justin Timberlake ♬ Fukai Mori - Do As Infinity
4. Tom Brady
Retired footbal star Tom Brady shows off his impressive basketball skills.
@tombrady
Knockout king 😤😤😂♬ Tha Mobb - Album Version (Explicit) - Lil Wayne
5. Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake and the rest of NSYNC tease that there could be something in the works.
6. Cardi B
Cardi B dances her hat off in a video that gained over 68 million views.
@iamcardib
Dance my head OFF! Bong !♬ Bongos (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B
7. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner shows off the watermelons growing in her garden.
8. Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian shares how mini leaf blowers can be used.
@khloékardashian
The wind you guys… is this really necessary?♬ original sound - Khloé Kardashian
9. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne gets her fiance Mark Emms red carpet ready.
10. Alex Rodriguez
A-Rod shows off his 30 pound weightloss and shares how to preserve a baseball glove.
@arod In the freezer with shaving crean 🎯 #baseballtiktoks#baseballglove#baseballtips#arod#yankees♬ original sound - AROD