New Music Friday: Sebastián Yatra, Becky G, Christian Nodal, Sia, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is here which means we have a round-up of new music released this week. From heartwarming songs to energetic dance tracks, we have you covered with fresh tunes from a variety of genres, so get your playlist ready.

1. Sebastián Yatra - Energía Bacana

Latin GRAMMY-winning singer Sebastián Yatra drops his latest single, “Energía Bacana,” who he says is dedicated to “brighten up your life, who lift you up, who bring you peace, who give you good vibes.” The music video features the stunning Georgina Rodríguez, showcasing their vibrant energy. Continuing Yatra’s tradition of collaborating with global artists for single artwork he enlisted in the help of a 10-year-old Spanish painter named Leonardo Rodriguez Pastrana Caldarola.

2. Becky G - QUERIDO ABUELO

Becky G pays tribute to her late grandfather with her new single, “QUERIDO ABUELO.” In the heartfelt song, she expresses gratitude for her grandfather’s wisdom and love while honoring her heritage. The track comes with the announcement of her upcoming album, “ESQUINAS,” set for release on September 28, the day before her late grandfather’s birthday. Produced by Edgar Barrera, it comes with a touching music video of home footage, giving a glimpse into her upbringing, and cherished moments visiting her grandparent’s ranch in Mexico.



3. NATHY PELUSO, Tiago PZK - ELLA TIENE



Nathy Peluso and Tiago PZK come together for “Ella Tiene,” a sizzling new bachata, showcasing Tiago’s versatile talent. Peluso praised Tiago’s unique voice and artistry, and the collaboration is accompanied by a steamy music video that invites listeners to dance.

4. Christian Nodal - Mujeres Divinas

Christian Nodal, who just welcomed his first baby with Cazzu, releases his new EP, “Mexico in My Voice,” dedicated to his home country, his ancestors, and to whoever carry a piece of Mexico in their hearts. There are 5 songs with the focus track being “Mujeres Divinas.” “We chose 5 songs. It was very difficult and, at the same time, a very precious process. We had some really good tequilas along the way, and what I can tell you is that you’re going to love it if you carry Mexico in your heart. It doesn’t matter if you’re not Mexican; this album is for you, and if you are Mexican, even more so. I love you all a lot,” Nodal said in a press release.

5. Ozuna, Saiko, Ovy on the Drums - Te Mentí

Ozuna, collaborates wtih Saiko, and Ovy on the Drums for “Te Mentí.” The track is smooth and easy to listen to and shows off their impressive flows and unique styles.

6. Isabel LaRosa - older

Isabel LaRosa, who has Cuban roots continues to make a name for herself in the alt-pop genre. She brings a dark ethereal sound with her latest song “older.”

7. Nas - Never Die ft. Lil Wayne

Hip Hop legend Nas shows off his impressive flow with “Never Die.” He brought Lil Wayne on the track, who just performed at the MTV VMAs.

8. J Balvin, Usher, DJ Khaled - Dientes

J Balvin, Usher, and DJ Khaled come together for a surprising collaboration. Opening with Usher’s chart topping “Yeah,” the song has a nostalgic vibe with a music video shot inside of an arcade starring the singers.

9. Sia - Gimme Love

Sia delivers a touching an emotional track, “Gimme Love.” Her enchanting voice shines as she asks her lover to step up to the plate and give her love.

10. All Time Low - Fake As Hell (with Avril Lavigne)

Bringing early 2000s nostalgia, All Time Low and Avril Lavigne deliver “Fake As Hell.” The break up song is perfect for those ready to say goodbye.