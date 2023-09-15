Jennifer Lopez invites fans to an exclusive preview of her upcoming musical experience: ‘This Is Me...Now’

Jennifer Lopez gears up for a thrilling event that promises to be a night to remember. On September 21, 2023, Lopez will grace the stage of The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles for a one-of-a-kind Apple Music Live performance, inviting fans to join her for a sneak peek of her highly anticipated musical project, “This Is Me...Now.”

The announcement of this exclusive event has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, as fans and industry insiders eagerly await a glimpse into what promises to be a remarkable musical journey.

The Unveiling of “This Is Me...Now”

Jennifer Lopez has always been known for her ability to reinvent herself and captivate audiences with her dynamic performances. “This Is Me...Now” is no exception to her commitment to pushing the boundaries of her artistry. It is not merely an album; it’s a musical experience that promises to reflect her life, journey, and evolution as an artist. The upcoming event at The Orpheum Theatre is a golden opportunity for fans to witness this musical evolution firsthand.

Apple Music Live: A Night to Remember

Jennifer Lopez has chosen Apple Music Live as the platform to unveil “This Is Me...Now,” it’s no surprise considering Apple Music’s commitment to delivering exceptional music experiences to its users. The event promises to be a visually stunning and emotionally charged performance that combines the magic of live music with cutting-edge technology.

The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, with its rich history and stunning architecture, provides the perfect backdrop for this extraordinary evening. It’s a venue that has hosted some of the world’s most iconic performances, and Jennifer Lopez’s presence there will surely add another unforgettable chapter to its legacy.

How to Attend Jennifer Lopez’s Apple Music Live Performance

Now, the burning question on everyone’s mind is how to secure a spot at this exclusive event. Jennifer Lopez is inviting her fans to join her at The Orpheum Theatre on September 21. To attend, you must register at Jennifer Lopez’s official ticket website (https://jenniferlopezlive.shop.ticketstoday.com) using the special code “JENNIFERAMLIVE2023.”

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, given the immense anticipation surrounding this event. So, mark your calendars and set a reminder to secure your spot when tickets become available.

“This Is Me…Now”

“This Is Me…Now” is JLo’s first solo album since 2014’s “A.K.A.” That previous album soared to No. 8 on the Billboard 200, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry. In the eight years since, Lopez has collaborated with artists like Maluma, releasing the soundtrack to “Marry Me” in 2022 under Universal Studios/Sony Music US Latin.

“This Is Me…Now” boasts an impressive lineup of producers and songwriters, including Hit-Boy, Tay Keith, Yeti Beats, Carter Lang, and more. With 13 tracks, the album is “an exciting musical trilogy” highlighting Lopez’s exceptional talents as a singer, dancer, and actress.