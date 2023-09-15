Justin Timberlake teases that NSYNC ‘knows something’ as eager fans beg for a world tour

NSYNC had Taylor Swift and fans around the world going wild after their appearance at the MTV Awards. While they did not bless fans with a performance, their first reunion in 10 years has people wondering if they have a big announcement coming soon, like a world tour. A recent TikTok video posted by Justin Timberlake is only adding to the speculation.

Timberlake posted the TikTok Wednesday made during what looks like a photo shoot. He, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Joey Fatone used a hilarious voiceover where they asked each other if they “know something.” “I might know something,” they tease.

The video has been viewed almost 8 million times at the time of this publication, with 1.2 million likes and over 16,000 comments. “Listen I have adult money now so drop the announcement please,” reads one of the top comments. “Just tell me when you tour to TX, just got approved for a $4000 Mastercard,” another fan wrote.

While we have to wait and see if a world tour announcement drops the group did come together for the upcoming Trolls Band Together movie, only in theaters November 17, recording their first song together in 20 years, “Better Place,” out September 29th.

But the song isn’t enough for fans. “IF THIS IS JUST PROMO FOR THE TROLLS MOVIE MY HEART WILL BE BROKEN!!!!!!” a fan wrote on TikTok.

What the analytics say

If NSYNC needs more evidence to know they’re wanted on tour, internet analytics can get them on the stage. Searches for ‘NSYNC reunion tour’ skyrocketed after the VMAs. A report from CasinoAlpha.com revealed a massive 1,150% increase in Google searches for ‘NSYNC reunion tour’ in the United States after they took to the stage to present the VMA award for Best Pop. Interest in the band also exploded worldwide, with global searches for ‘NSYNC reunion tour’ also shooting up by 733%.