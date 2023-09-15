Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Hispanic Heritage Month is a celebration to honor the rich tapestry of Latin American cultures and the incredible contributions of Latinx and Hispanic individuals worldwide. This year, TikTok is taking its commitment to celebrating diversity to new heights by unveiling its first-ever Latin Visionary Voices list, announcing an exciting grant program in collaboration with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, and launching special #CasaTikTok programming initiatives to highlight the Latin and Hispanic community’s cultural impact and influence.
#CasaTikTok: The Heart of Latinx Creativity
TikTok’s #CasaTikTok community is a vibrant and dynamic space that nurtures creative expression, entrepreneurship, and cultural exchange. Within this thriving community, you’ll find industry-shifting creatives, small business owners, and cultural changemakers, all profoundly impacting their communities. This Latin Heritage Month and beyond, TikTok is proud to recognize and celebrate these Visionary Latin and Hispanic voices who continually inspire and shape the world for the better.
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!