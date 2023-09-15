Julissa Prado, Founder/CEO of Rizos Curls, a clean hair care line, celebrates the beauty of curls, coils, and waves while breaking boundaries in modern entrepreneurship.

#CreciendoconTikTok: Partnering with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation to Deliver SMB Grants

TikTok remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting Latin-owned small businesses and creators. In partnership with The Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF), TikTok launched the #CreciendoconTikTok grant fund in 2021 to expand and elevate Latino small businesses across the U.S. This year, the program received an update with a grant of $200,000. T

ikTok will award individual cash awards of $5,000 to 40 Latino small business owners who have championed perseverance, resilience, and entrepreneurship in their communities. Antonio Tijerino, Hispanic Heritage Fund President, and CEO, emphasizes the joint mission of HHF and TikTok to promote cultural pride and economic opportunities for Latino entrepreneurs and leaders. To date, TikTok has invested $1 million in the Hispanic Heritage Foundation’s programs, furthering its work in elevating the Latino community through culture, education, and economic development.

Celebrating Latin Music on TikTok Latin music and culture are integral to the TikTok ecosystem, with the Spanish Sounds Page dedicated to Spanish-speaking users in the U.S. This Latin Heritage Month, TikTok is celebrating #MusicaLatina with curated genre playlists on both the English and Spanish Sounds pages.

These playlists feature trending tracks across Reggaetón, Regional Mexicano, and Latin Love songs, allowing Latin music and artists to connect with Spanish-speaking users meaningfully. The celebration will also include special playlists curated by Latin music artists, including Fuerza Regida.

Recognizing TikTok’s Internal Latin Community with SOMOS TikTok celebrates the Latin community externally and internally through SOMOS, TikTok’s employee resource group (ERG). SOMOS empowers TikTok’s internal Latin and Hispanic community by fostering inclusion, community-first allyship, and supporting causes that resonate with TikTok’s values.