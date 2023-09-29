Who is the ‘mystery’ baby girl Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo brought to the US Open Cup Final

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi has always been a fascinating figure, captivating the hearts of many with his adventures and life. Recently, he made a surprise appearance with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, at the US Open Cup final against the Houston Dynamo. Despite Messi’s absence from the match due to injury, the presence of a “mystery” baby girl wearing a shirt with “PAPI” (Daddy in Spanish) on the back caught everyone’s attention.
Fans were left wondering about the identity of this adorable addition to the Messi family, especially in light of Messi’s recent declaration that he is open to the idea of having another child and is hoping for a daughter.
A Growing Messi Family
Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo are no strangers to the public eye. Their love story, which began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, blossomed into a beautiful marriage in 2017. The couple already has three sons: Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. However, fans have eagerly awaited news of a fourth addition to the Messi clan, with Messi expressing his desire to have a daughter.
The Arrival of the “Mystery” Baby Girl
The intrigue surrounding Messi’s family grew exponentially when he and Antonella arrived at DRV PNK Stadium, home to Inter Miami, for the US Open Cup final. The couple was accompanied by a baby girl, who immediately captured the hearts of fans with her adorable “PAPI” jersey. This sweet gesture left fans speculating whether their wishes had come true and Messi and Antonella had finally welcomed a daughter into their family.
The Mystery Unveiled
As speculation and curiosity reached a fever pitch, it was revealed that the baby girl wearing the “PAPI” jersey was not Messi and Antonella’s fourth child. Instead, she was none other than Bruna, the daughter of Messi’s Inter Miami teammate, Jordi Alba. The heartwarming scene of Antonella holding Bruna in her arms showcased the strong bond between the families of these two football stars.
Jordi Alba, who previously played alongside Messi at Barcelona, has three children, with Bruna being his only daughter. The embrace between Antonella and Bruna shows the deep friendships and camaraderie that extend beyond the football pitch.