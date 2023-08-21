The internet can’t get enough of this interaction between Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have been smashing it since they arrived at the US. Earlier this week, Messi was instrumental in Inter Miami CF’s winining match against Nashville, which won them the Leagues Cup. After the match was over, Roccuzzo was spotted in the field, with cameras recording an interaction between her and Messi that quickly became a fan favorite.

Cameras recorded a look exchanged between Messi and Roccuzzo that encapsulated their sweet relationship, prompting many to pitch in with comments of their own, including photos of Messi and Roccuzzo when they were kids and were growing up together.

Get someone who looks at you like Antonela looks at Leo Messi ❤️🥺 pic.twitter.com/5YLYE8ElvR — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) August 20, 2023

Messi’s transfer to the MLS

Messi’s addition to the MLS has been an incredible success. Following his Leagues Cup win, Messi has become the most decorated player in the history of the sport, taking down the record set by his former teammate Dani Alves. This Leagues Cup win leaves Messi with 44 combined trophies that he’s won for various teams and his country.

In the match against Nashville, Messi scored a goal in the opening half, marking his 10th in the MLS. The trophy is the first in Inter Miami’s history, and continues to show that David Beckham’s and all of the soccer club’s mantle made the right decision when they decided to purchase the best player in the world and get him to move to the US.