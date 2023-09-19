Coco Gauff danced all night and celebrated US Open win with friends and family during intimate party

Coco Gauff continues to celebrate her incredible victory at the 2023 US Open! The 19-year-old athlete decided to have an intimate party with her closest friends and family members, who showed how proud they were of her win and shared a sweet moment with the tennis star over the weekend.

The stylish tennis star decided to wear a pink slip dress for her party, paired with gold heeled sandals and gold earrings. Photos posted by one of her friends show Coco laughing and giving her best poses, with her hair styled in braids and rocking a soft glam makeup look.

As reported by Page Six, the private party took place at the Rosewater Rooftop located inside The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach, Florida, with 80 guests attending the celebration. A close source to the athlete revealed to the publication that “Coco and her friends and family were dancing and laughing all night,” adding that “everyone was in really high spirits.”

The guests also enjoyed some cake with a sweet congratulatory message, commemorating her US Open win. “At nearly midnight, the group had a special cake brought out,” the insider continued, explaining that they danced by the rooftop pool after they surprised Coco with the cake.

It was also reported that the guests enjoyed delectable dishes and there were no alcoholic beverages for most of the guests. Described as “a fabulous night,” Coco showed her appreciation for everyone who was there to celebrate with her. “Thanks for coming,” she wrote to one of her friends on social media, “Good times with Good people! Congrats Coco,” someone else added.