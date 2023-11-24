A look into Coco Gauff’s off-court life: Doja Cat concert and Thanksgiving karaoke

Coco Gauff, the youngest rising star in the world of tennis to reach the US Open finals this year and recently got personal about the importance of taking time for oneself, gave us a glimpse into her everyday life.

The 19-year-old athlete took to social media to recount her fun fan-girl moment at aDoja Cat and Ice Spice concert, plus she later shared about her Thanksgiving celebrations.

Gauff, who is passionate about music, recently traveled to Miami with her best friend to see rapper Doja Cat in concert. The tennis player appeared to have enjoyed the performance as part of her ‘Scarlet Tour.’ And took a moment to share this fun experience with her followers with several stories of her and her bestie posing at the show.

Coco Gauff and her bestie enjoy a night out to see Doja Cat perform in Miami

During this concert outing, Gauff also had the chance to see Ice Spice and seemed to have instantly become a fan. She and her bestie shared a picture, both proudly holding up their concert tee of Ice Spice. In the story, she wrote, “Ice Spice supremacy lol” and tagged the Latina rapper.

Coco Gauff proudly holding up her Ice Spice concent tee

After a season filled with hard work and achievements, Gauff is currently enjoying her well-deserved off-season. Following her concert outing, just like many other celebrities, the young tennis player also provided a glimpse into her Thanksgiving celebrations. She shared about her duty of baking banana bread and her family holiday gathering.

Moreover, she also reposted a clip that captured her having a great time during a Thanksgiving karaoke session. The video showcased Gauff’s festive spirit, dancing and singing, revealing a more carefree and joyful side of the tennis star beyond the court.

It is nice to see Gauff’s appreciation for family gatherings and festive celebrations, reminding fans that, aside from her impressive tennis skills, she treasures moments of happiness spent with loved ones.

