Coco Gauff gets personal in new video: “I just feel like people only see the work on the court”

In a recent candid video, tennis champion Coco Gauff gave the world a glimpse into her multifaceted life beyond the tennis court. The US Open champion opened up about her personal time and the many activities she loves outside of tennis- activities she doesn’t always share with the public.

Gauff’s heartfelt monologue emphasized the importance of prioritizing her mental health and staying present in the moment despite having a hectic schedule. The 19-year old underscored her vulnerability and commitment to mental well-being while coming across as an inspiration, reminding her fans and fellow athletes of the significance of taking time for oneself.

“Nothing is better for my game, then taking my mind off the game” - Coco Gauff

The video is part of campaign collab between Ray Ban and meta for its new smart sunglasses. Gauff shared it in both Instagram and TikTok with the caption: “Being fully present in my downtime lets me stay focused when its gametime. Thanks for helping me stay in the moment 💜🖤🙌🏾”

Some of the higlights included her revealing how she believes people saw her. “When I was young people used to think I lived and breathed tennis,” she says in a voice over. “I just feel like people see the work on court but don’t realize how many things I like to do off the court,” she said.

“I just don’t necessarily always share that stuff about myself. Some days I just like to sit in my hotel room and just do nothing.” - Coco Gauff -

She also talked about athletes in general and the relatability to the rest of us. “We’re people too,” she says. “I have two younger brothers, it feels like home when I’m with them.”

Gauff at the WTA Finals Cancun

Coco Gauff’s family

Coco Gauff often speaks about the importance of her family, which has proved to be pivotal for her development as a person and a player. “I’m the oldest of three siblings. Maybe that has something to play with it. I don’t know. I feel like I have learned a lot quickly,” she said in a press conference at the Qatar Open.

Her parents are Corey and Candi and her brothers are Codey and Cameron. Codey is 14 years old and has an interest on many things, including baseball. Cameron is 9 years old and has a strong bond with his sister, helping her come up with some designs for her shoe line.