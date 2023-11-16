Coco Gauff enhances her on-court performance ahead of her upcoming season

Coco Gauff is getting ready for another successful season. The 19-year-old tennis sensation took to social media to show how she tailors her body to her sport. Photos of Gauff show her exercising with an oxygen mask on, which tests and enhances her performance. A team assessed every joint and muscle in the body during her evaluation.

“Always seeking the competitive edge, Coco Gauff stopped by today for the BARWIS ARS Screen and VO2 Max testing,” her team shared. “To enhance her on-court performance, Coco Gauff leverages the BARWIS ARS Screen to optimize her body and address any deficiencies uncovered during the screening.”

©Coco Gauff





“The data obtained from the VO2 Max Testing will be utilized to identify limiting factor(s) in her body and tailor appropriate training to enhance performance. The test reflects her cardio-respiratory fitness, determining her physical capability,” they informed.

During the session, Coco “was able to train alongside her cousin, Duriel!” According to the performing center based in Florida, “Duriel has been training with us for two years since recovering from a coma after suffering a brain hemorrhage.”

Gauff might be a rising star in tennis; however, the teenager made history at the US Open when she clinched her first Grand Slam title. Her victory wasn’t just about the sport; it was a celebration of equal prize money, as the tournament marked 50 years of this progressive milestone.

After her incredible triumph, Gauff decided to share the joy with her fans by hosting a candid TikTok live session. During this live interaction, the 19-year-old sensation opened up about her plans for the $3 million prize money and her financial situation. “I’m 19; I don’t have any debt. I still live with my parents, so I’m not in debt,” she told fans

Furthermore, Gauff’s financial situation benefits from her decision not to pursue a traditional college education. “I didn’t go to college, so I don’t have any student bills to pay; I’m too young; my parents never put me in that position to be in debt, so I have nothing to pay right now,” she explained.

With her US Open victory, Coco Gauff secured her status as a Grand Slam champion and became the highest-ranked American WTA player. In 2023 alone, she has earned an astonishing $6 million, which accounts for nearly half of her career earnings, now totaling over $11 million.