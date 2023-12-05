Coco Gauff has long been a Beyoncéfan. Before catching her new concert film, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” Gauff shared some photos alongside her friends, where they all dressed up for the occasion and had plenty of fun. Gauff wore her Beyoncé t-shirt and her glittery cowgirl hat, mimicking Beyoncé’s now-iconic pose in the album cover.

Gauff has long been a fan of Beyoncé, making an appearance at her concert in Atlanta this past year. Following one of her tennis matches in the summer, Gauff was asked about her experience watching one of her favorite artists live and said, “It was really cool, I was so excited. I teared up a little bit when she came out,” she said, per the Tennis Channel. “I’d been wanting to go forever. I love her and I’m actually going to another show later this year. I think it’s one of her last stops of the tour.”