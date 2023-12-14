Camila Cabello and Drake spark dating rumors after Turks and Caicos rendezvous

Drake and Camila Cabello have set the internet abuzz with viral photos showing them riding jet skis together in Turks and Caicos. They are both hot, famous, and single, setting the perfect scene for dating rumors.

Pop Crave shared the photo on Twitter showing the singers enjoying their time on jet skis, safely clad in life jackets while out in the water together.



Drake and Camila Cabello hanging out in Turks & Caicos. pic.twitter.com/RToy1IibNN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 14, 2023

It wasn’t the only evidence of their time together. Pop Crave also shared a video at Noah’s Beach Club. The stars can clearly be seen on the boat, engaging in a cheeky conversation. In the footage, Drake has a huge smile while Cabello sits there talking to him.

It remains unclear whether the celebrities were alone or vacationing with mutual friends.

Their recent dating history



Cabello had a high-profile relationship with Shawn Mendes from 2019 to 2021. Although they briefly reconciled at Coachella this year, their relationship ended as before. In 2022, she was linked to Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch, but things fizzled away.

As for Drake, the gambling connoisseur hasn’t been in a public relationship since 2021, when he dated Johanna Leia. Drake dated Leai for several months, going public in July 2021. Leai’s son is basketball prodigy Amari Bailey, who now plays for the Charlotte Hornets Guard. Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, attended his high school basketball games and acted as his mentor.

©GettyImages



Johanna Leia and son Amari Bailey 2019

At the time, Drake planned a romantic date at Dodgers Stadium by renting out the entire space for dinner on the field.

Drake has been very vocal about his search for Mrs. Right. He has a collection of Birkin bags to give to the woman he calls his wife, and in December of last year, debuted a necklace made up of 42 engagement rings he considered giving to the women he was dating.

We’ll have to wait and see if any details are disclosed by the singer’s teams about their relationship.