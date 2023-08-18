Drake shocks fans as he gives away a pink Birkin Bag to lucky concertgoer

Drake is setting a new standard for singers on tour. The singer shocked concertgoers as he gave away a pink Birkin bag during his “Blur” tour at L.A.’s Kia Forum in Inglewood on Wednesday night.

Drake made the crowd go wild as he dangled the purse

In a video shared to TikTok, the crowd was in awe as he flaunted and dangled the pink Birkin bag across the front of the stage, looking for the right person.

Drake looked into the front row and found the right fan he wanted to give the gift to. Instead of throwing the purse into the crowd, which would have surely caused chaos and probably injuries, he carefully lowered the bag into a worker’s hands to give it to the woman.

Given that the Hermès bag starts at around $10,000 to $12,000 for the smallest sizes and even well over $100,000, he made sure to tell security to safeguard her newly acquired treasure and make sure she took it home without any issues.

Drake the Birkin collector

Drake’s affection for luxurious bags is no secret. In 2017 he revealed that he’s been collecting Hermès Birkin bags for years for his future wife. He showed off his collection in an Architectural Digest cover story showing the Hermès pieces carefully displayed in Drake’s two-story closet. Drake is even said to own the Hermès Himalaya Birkin which is the rarest handbag in the world.

Drake owns the Hermès Himalaya Birkin which is The Rarest Handbag in the World. Last auction sold at $382,000. pic.twitter.com/ydRIjKY8qR — jasmine|blm (@sadeaubs) April 8, 2020

While he’s collecting them for the woman he “ends up with” the rapper will still give purses as gifts. Julia Fox recently talked about the best date she’s ever had.

Talking to Andy Cohen, Fox shared details of an extraordinary date with a celebrity that involved a private jet, cozy moments, and Chanel bags. “It was just great,” she said with a smug smile.

When pressed by Cohen on who it was, she replied, “I can’t say. I really, really, can’t say, but it was obviously an A-lister.”

Twitter started buzzing that it was likely Drake, and Cohen asked the question again from their perspective. Fox, smiled proudly, acted coy, and said, “Maybe.”

