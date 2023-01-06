Julia Fox seemingly confirms Drake took her on the best date

Julia Fox is full of stories. The actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she dished on the best date she’s ever been on with a celebrity. While she tried to stay quiet about who it was, she seemingly confirmed it was Drake.

According to Fox, on the date, she flew on a private jet, “cuddled on the private jet, landed, and got some Chanel bags.” “It was just great,” she said with a smug smile.

When pressed by Cohen on who it was she replied, “I can’t say. I really, really, can’t say, but it was obviously an A-lister.”

Twitter started buzzing that it was likely Drake, and Cohen asked the question again from their perspective. Fox, smiled proudly, acted coy, and said, “maybe.”

Drake, who recently had a 42 diamond necklace made to represent each time he almost got engaged, is a self-proclaimed lover boy. So, if the story is about him, it should come as no surprise he knows how to make a woman feel special.

Twitter likely figured out it was Fox based on 2022 reports. Page Six reported in late January that Drake, “showered her with gifts including two Birkin bags.” They said he first reached out to her via Instagram DM to compliment her on her role in Uncut Gems.

After Fox’s relationship with Peter Artemiev ended that year, sources said she got back to Drake. They reportedly met up in New York in February 2020, and he took Fox and a friend to the Bowery Hotel for drinks.