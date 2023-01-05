Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are moving to Saudi Arabia, although country doesn’t allow cohabitation by unmarried couples

The law does not apply to all in Saudi Arabia, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez will be allowed to live together even if it is illegal cohabitation by unmarried couples. Ronaldo, who just signed a multimillion dollar contract with soccer team Al Nassr, is preparing alongside his girlfriend and kids for a new life in Riyadh.

According to EFE, Ronaldo and Rodríguez don’t need to tie the knot because “the authorities have started to turn a blind eye.”

©GettyImages



Portuguese superstar, Ronaldo shakes hands with President of Al Nassr FC. Musalli Al-Muammar after signing an agreement at Mrsool Park Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 03, 2023.

“Although the kingdom still prohibits cohabitation outside of wedlock, the authorities have started to turn a blind eye to that in recent times,” a lawyer in civil law told the publication. “Nowadays - among foreign nationals - the Saudi authorities don’t interfere in this matter, even if the laws prohibit unmarried couples from living together.”

Saudi Arabia is one of the countries where Islamic law is strictly enforced; however, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has begun recognizing some civil rights, including those that benefit women.

It is important to note that just because Cristiano and Georgina will continue living normally, Saudis don’t have the privilege of enjoying the same freedoms as foreigners.

©@cristiano



Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez

“In terms of coming to the kingdom, Georgina has a couple of alternatives,” the lawyer explained. “One is to come on a [non-tourist] visa sponsored by Al Nassr.” Another option is to “obtain a year-long tourist visa that allows her to stay in the country for 90 days per visit.”

“Saudi employment laws require any woman who obtains a [non-tourist] visa for entry into the kingdom to be the wife, employee, or immediate family of a man residing in the country,” the expert said, adding that since she is legally single, she will enter Saudi Arabia on a tourist visa, as “a man and a woman can get one separately without having to reveal the nature of their relationship.”