Georgina Rodríguez shares how 2022 was the ‘happiest’ and ‘saddest’ year of her life

We are a few days away from farewelling 2022, and Georgina Rodríguez is looking back at the moments that shaped her year. Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner had a rocky year, which included the sad loss of her newborn son, Ángel, who is Bella Esmeralda’s twin.

“This year has been the most difficult of my life. The happiest moment has become the saddest and will be with us for life,” she told Elle Spain.

The 28-year-old model from Buenos Aires, Argentina, who shares two kids with the soccer player, an raising his previous ones, also shared details of her day-to-day life, including how her life changed after becoming Ronaldo’s partner.

Although she makes headlines constantly for her fashion choices and alleged turmoil with family members and other celebs, Georgina assures she lives a simple life and not everything the world thinks is a reality.

“My life is much simpler than all this: I don’t like conflicts, I never fight with anyone... but the worst thing is that all this information is a lie”, she said, denying that she had an altercation with Rosalía when they met at the 2022 Latin Grammy.

In August, Rodríguez surprised her followers with two new tattoos. During their well-deserved vacation in Sardinia, she decided to get two new tattoos with a special meaning.

The first is a little angel holding a moon in his hands. This image could be a tribute to the couple’s late baby, the twin of Bella Esmeralda. The other tattoo seems to be dedicated to Ronaldo.

Georgina and Cristiano are raising Cristiano Jr, 12; the twins Eva and Mateo, 5; Alana Martina, 4; and Bella Esmeralda.